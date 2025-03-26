Bol Bol News: Scores eight points Wednesday

Bol amassed eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal in six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 loss to the Celtics.

Bol scored all eight of his points during garbage time, continuing what has been a rapid fall from grace. After starting in eight consecutive games during a period from late February to early March, Bol has since suited up in just four of the past eight games. Outside of a few brief positive moments, it's been another in a string of disappointing seasons for Bol. Through 33 games played, he is averaging 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.