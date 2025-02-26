Fantasy Basketball
Bol Bol headshot

Bol Bol News: Scores season-high 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 9:41am

Bol ended with 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 151-148 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Bol's 23 points mark a season high, making the most of his start -- he replaced Royce O'Neale in the first unit. The Suns have had a difficult season and are likely looking for a spark, and Bol seems motivated to be exactly that. In three starts this season, Bol has flashed plenty of upside with 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game.

