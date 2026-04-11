Bones Hyland headshot

Bones Hyland Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hyland (hip) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.

Hyland won't play in the Timberwolves' regular-season finale due to maintenance of a right hip injury, and this will be his second straight absence. The combo guard is expected to be available for the postseason, though. Hyland averaged 8.5 points and 2.6 dimes per game in 71 regular-season appearances (three starts).

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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