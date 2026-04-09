Bones Hyland Injury: Questionable for Friday
Hyland (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Houston.
Hyland is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 6 due to right hip soreness. If the 25-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
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