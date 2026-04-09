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Bones Hyland Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hyland (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Houston.

Hyland is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 6 due to right hip soreness. If the 25-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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