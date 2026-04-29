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Bones Hyland Injury: Questionable for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 1:31pm

Hyland is questionable for Game 6 on Thursday versus the Nuggets due to left knee soreness.

It's a new injury for Hyland, who shapes up as a true game-time decision for Minnesota's must-win contest. The combo guard would be in line for a fairly big role in the absences of Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles), but the likes of Mike Conley, Terrence Shannon and Kyle Anderson would be needed to help pick up the slack if Hyland is also sidelined Thursday.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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