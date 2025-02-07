Fantasy Basketball
Bones Hyland headshot

Bones Hyland Injury: Won't be available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Hyland (trade pending) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

While fellow trade-deadline acquisitions Caris LeVert (trade pending), Terance Mann (trade pending) and Georges Niang (trade pending) are all listed as questionable, Hyland has already been ruled out. Even when available, Hyland will likely compete for limited minutes in Atlanta's backcourt.

Bones Hyland
Atlanta Hawks
