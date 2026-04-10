Bones Hyland Injury: Won't play Friday
Hyland (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Hyland will miss his first game since Dec. 6 due to soreness in his right hip. Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon could see increased run with this news.
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