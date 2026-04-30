Bones Hyland News: Available for Game 6
Hyland (knee) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets.
Hyland was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he was able to go through shootaround without any setbacks. With the team shorthanded, Hyland is expected to play a key role Thursday.
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