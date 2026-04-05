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Bones Hyland News: Bright spot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Hyland ended Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Hornets with 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

With Anthony Edwards (knee) getting the night off, Hyland stepped up in a big way for Minnesota. Edwards seems to be struggling to get back to 100 percent, making Hyland an intriguing streamer to close out the regular season.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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