Bones Hyland News: Chips in 10 points off bench
Hyland notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.
With the Timberwolves fully healthy, there isn't a clear path to fantasy relevance for Hyland. The combo guard has averaged 9.5 points, 2.2 assists, 0.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 15.9 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
