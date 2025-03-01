Bones Hyland News: Dazzles in G League debut

Hyland posted 28 points (8-19 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five steals, four rebounds and one block over 40 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 125-101 loss to the Osceola Magic.

After agreeing to a two-way deal with Minnesota earlier in the week, Hyland reported to the organization's G League affiliate and made his debut Friday. The 24-year-old guard served as one of the main hub of the Iowa attack, finishing second in field-goal attempts and assists. Hyland has made 182 appearances at the NBA level over his four seasons in the league, but since a rotation spot with the Timberwolves doesn't appear to be available to him, he could be in store for an extended stay with Iowa.