Bones Hyland News: Drops team-high 21 points
Hyland registered 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers.
Hyland recorded at least 20 points for the first time in his past five games, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, managers may want to temper their expectations, given that he had scored a total of 32 points in his previous four outings. At best, he can be streamed in on low-volume nights, at least until Jaden McDaniels returns from his knee injury.
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