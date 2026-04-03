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Bones Hyland News: Drops team-high 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:55pm

Hyland registered 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers.

Hyland recorded at least 20 points for the first time in his past five games, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, managers may want to temper their expectations, given that he had scored a total of 32 points in his previous four outings. At best, he can be streamed in on low-volume nights, at least until Jaden McDaniels returns from his knee injury.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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