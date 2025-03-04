Bones Hyland News: Joins parent club

The Timberwolves recalled Hyland from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

After signing a two-way deal with Minnesota last Thursday, Hyland reported to the G League's Iowa Wolves and turned in a pair of big performances, averaging 33.5 points, 7.0 three-pointers, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 40.8 minutes between his two appearances. He'll link up with the Timberwolves ahead of Tuesday's game against the 76ers but isn't certain to be included in the rotation.