Bones Hyland News: Leads bench in win

Hyland closed with 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 win over the Nuggets.

After scoring in single digits in five straight outings, Hyland turned in an extremely efficient performance Sunday. The 25-year-old finished as Minnesota's third-leading scorer and paced the second unit in scoring against the Nuggets, who selected Hyland with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft before trading him to the Clippers in February 2023. While Hyland should continue to see meaningful burn off the bench, he typically doesn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers and has been an inconsistent scorer of late.