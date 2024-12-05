Bones Hyland News: Leads Clippers in scoring

Hyland produced 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 108-80 loss to Minnesota.

Hyland stepped up off the bench and emerged as perhaps the lone reliable offensive weapon for the Clippers in a game where the team mustered only 80 total points. Don't expect Hyland to hover around the 15-point mark on a regular basis, though. He's scored in double digits in just two of his nine appearances off the bench in 2024-25.