Bones Hyland News: Moves out of rotation in Game 3

Hyland (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Timberwolves' 115-108 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of a Western Conference Semifinals series.

With Anthony Edwards (41 minutes) and Ayo Dosunmu (32 minutes) both being able to take on full workloads in Game 3, Minnesota didn't have any playing time in the backcourt left over for Hyland, who dropped out of head coach Chris Finch's eight-man rotation. Hyland had appeared in each of the Timberwolves' first eight playoff games, averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 13.1 minutes per contest.