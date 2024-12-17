Bones Hyland News: Nabs three steals in win Monday

Hyland registered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists and three steals over 12 minutes during Monday's 144-107 victory over Utah.

The 24-year-old guard was efficient during his limited run in the blowout win, tying Kevin Porter for the team-high mark in steals. Hyland has appeared in five consecutive outings with Terance Mann (finger) sidelined, during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 2.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 18.2 minutes per contest.