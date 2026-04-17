Bones Hyland News: Omitted from injury report

Hyland (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.

Hyland missed Minnesota's last two regular-season games due to a right hip issue, but he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. The 25-year-old guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest over five regular-season appearances in April. If Anthony Edwards (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out, Hyland could see a bump in playing time Saturday.