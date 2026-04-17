Bones Hyland headshot

Bones Hyland News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hyland (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.

Hyland missed Minnesota's last two regular-season games due to a right hip issue, but he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. The 25-year-old guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.4 minutes per contest over five regular-season appearances in April. If Anthony Edwards (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out, Hyland could see a bump in playing time Saturday.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bones Hyland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bones Hyland See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago