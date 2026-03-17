Bones Hyland News: Pops for 22 points, five assists

Hyland closed Tuesday's 116-104 victory over Phoenix with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Hyland saw at least 25 minutes for the first time in his past 16 games, delivering one of his best performances of the season. With Anthony Edwards set to miss at least a week with a knee injury, it appears as though Hyland is going to play a sizeable role for the foreseeable future. While he won't shoot 57 percent from the floor on most nights, he is certainly on the radar as a short-term addition.