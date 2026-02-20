Bones Hyland headshot

Bones Hyland News: Quiet again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hyland had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

Hyland scored just three points for the second straight game, continuing his recent struggles on the offensive end. In fact, in four appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 7.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 14.4 minutes per game. With Ayo Dosunmu now serving as the primary backup behind Donte DiVincenzo, it appears as though Hylad's brief run of relevancy may have some to a grinding halt.

