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Bones Hyland News: Rough shooting night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Hyland closed Saturday's 109-87 loss to the Pistons with six points (2-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt), one rebound and two steals in 26 minutes.

Hyland struggled from the field for the second straight game, unable to maintain his hot shooting from the four previous outings. Despite stepping into a larger role following the knee injury to Anthony Edwards, Hyland has been a fringe fantasy asset at best, averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game in seven appearances over the past two weeks.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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