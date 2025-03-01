Bones Hyland News: Shines in debut with Wolves

Hyland posted 28 points (8-19 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five steals, four rebounds and one block over 40 minutes in Friday's 125-101 G League loss to Osceola.

Hyland made his debut Friday with Iowa after signing a two-way contract with the Iowa's NBA affiliate, the Minnesota Timberwolves, putting on a show in his first appearance in a Wolves uniform. Hyland led all players in scoring, threes made and steals while finishing second on the team in assists in a well-rounded performance. Hyland appeared in 20 NBA games with the Clippers prior to landing with the Timberwolves organization, averaging 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game with Los Angeles.