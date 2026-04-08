Bones Hyland News: Thrives as scorer and playmaker
Hyland provided 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 victory over the Pacers.
Hyland was sharp with his shot and also looked excellent as a playmaker, ending just three assists away from what would've been his first double-double of the season. Hyland has logged over 20 minutes in all but one of his last 11 appearances off the bench and is making the most with that playing time, averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game over that stretch.
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