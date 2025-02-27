Fantasy Basketball
Bones Hyland headshot

Bones Hyland News: Transferred to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

The Timberwolves transferred Hyland to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.

Hyland will join Iowa ahead of Friday's matchup versus the Osceola Magic after signing a two-way deal with Minnesota on Wednesday. The 24-year-old began the 2024-25 campaign with the Clippers, though he received fairly insignificant playing time before having been traded to the Hawks and waived. Hyland averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest across 20 regular-season appearances with the Clippers.

