Bones Hyland News: Transferred to NBA
The Timberwolves transferred Hyland from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the NBA club Tuesday.
Hyland is coming off a 39-point explosion in the G League, hitting eight three-pointers Monday against the Salt Lake City Stars. The 24-year-old guard will now have another opportunity to shine on the NBA level, providing some depth in the backcourt for Minnesota ahead of Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
