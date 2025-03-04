Fantasy Basketball
Bones Hyland headshot

Bones Hyland News: Transferred to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:50am

The Timberwolves transferred Hyland from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the NBA club Tuesday.

Hyland is coming off a 39-point explosion in the G League, hitting eight three-pointers Monday against the Salt Lake City Stars. The 24-year-old guard will now have another opportunity to shine on the NBA level, providing some depth in the backcourt for Minnesota ahead of Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
