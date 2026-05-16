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Bones Hyland News: Wants to return to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 9:22am

Hyland closed with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound over eight minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hyland saw meaningful minutes off the Timberwolves' bench during the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Nuggets. However, he saw his playing time diminish during the Semifinals, and all eight of his minutes in Friday's loss came in garbage time in the fourth quarter. Hyland is an unrestricted free agent but expressed his desire to return to the Timberwolves, as he told reporters Friday that "[Minnesota] feels like where I belong so I definitely want to come back," per Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Hyland averaged 16.6 minutes per game during the regular season while mostly operating off the bench, but if he returns to the Timberwolves for the 2026-27 campaign, then he would be in line for an expanded role due to the absence of Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles).

Bones Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves
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