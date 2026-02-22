Boo Buie News: Dominant against Stars

Buie logged 34 points (13-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound during 30 minutes in Sunday's 120-119 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Buie was impressive in Sunday's matchup, with his 81.3-percent efficiency from the field almost doubling his accuracy of 42.7 percent from before this game. He also posted season-high marks in scoring and three-pointers. His 17.5 points per contest represent the second-best average on the squad, but he has failed to find consistency in other categories.