Buie recorded 21 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 win over the G League's Long Island Nets.

Buie made his G League debut Tuesday after signing a two-way contract with the Knicks earlier in November. Buie's efficient scoring helped him post a team-high plus-14 point differential.