Boo Buie News: Inactive due to personal issue

Buie sat out Sunday's 127-109 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle for personal reasons.

Buie has started in practically every game of the season, though it's possible he would have been rested with the team already qualified for the playoffs. If he rejoins the squad soon, he'll aim to take a guard spot back from Wade Taylor. Prior to the absence, Buie was averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game during the regular season.