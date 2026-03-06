Boo Buie News: Productive against Herd

Buie logged 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 116-104 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Buie helped his team to another win with above-average shooting and playmaking numbers, including a season-high seven three-pointers. After notching at least 15 points in each of his last six games, Buie remains one of his team's most reliable players and should continue to see meaningful action for the remainder of the season.