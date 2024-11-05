Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Boo Buie headshot

Boo Buie News: Receives two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:10am

Buie agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Buie will fill the vacant two-way spot that opened up Tuesday, when center Ariel Hukporti was upgraded to a standard NBA contract. An undrafted rookie guard out of Northwestern, Buie is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in 2024-25 with the Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

Boo Buie
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now