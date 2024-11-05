Boo Buie News: Receives two-way deal

Buie agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Buie will fill the vacant two-way spot that opened up Tuesday, when center Ariel Hukporti was upgraded to a standard NBA contract. An undrafted rookie guard out of Northwestern, Buie is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in 2024-25 with the Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.