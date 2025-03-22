Boo Buie News: Scores 19 points in win
Buie played 26 minutes Friday during Westchester's 130-125 win over the Skyhawks and logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists.
Buie connected on a team-high four three-point attempts while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old has been productive across his last two outings, scoring a combined 35 points while shooting 52.0 percent from the field, and he is now averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 39 games played.
Boo Buie
Free Agent
