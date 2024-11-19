Fantasy Basketball
Boo Buie headshot

Boo Buie News: Seven assists in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 1:59pm

Buie recorded 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes Sunday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 118-110 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Buie paced Westchester in assists and is now averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 dimes, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over his first four appearance of the season in the G League. The undrafted rookie out of Northwestern is on a two-way deal with the Knicks but has yet to make his NBA debut.

