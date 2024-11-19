Boo Buie News: Top distributor to boost offense
Buie recorded 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 loss to Maine.
Buie struggled a bit from the field Sunday, failing to connect on any of his shots from deep, but boosted Westchester offensively while handing out a team-best assist total. Buie has gotten off to a strong start to the year, averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over four contests.
