Boogie Ellis Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ellis (thumb) didn't play in Saturday's 112-108 G League Winter Showcase loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Ellis has been sidelined since Dec. 1 due to a sprained left thumb, his next chance to make his return to game action will come Saturday against the Austin Spurs. Over eight G League outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 24.1 minutes per contest.
Boogie Ellis
Free Agent
