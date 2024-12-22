Boogie Ellis Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday

Ellis (thumb) didn't play in Saturday's 112-108 G League Winter Showcase loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Ellis has been sidelined since Dec. 1 due to a sprained left thumb, his next chance to make his return to game action will come Saturday against the Austin Spurs. Over eight G League outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 24.1 minutes per contest.