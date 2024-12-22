Fantasy Basketball
Boogie Ellis headshot

Boogie Ellis Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Ellis (thumb) didn't play in Saturday's 112-108 G League Winter Showcase loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Ellis has been sidelined since Dec. 1 due to a sprained left thumb, his next chance to make his return to game action will come Saturday against the Austin Spurs. Over eight G League outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 24.1 minutes per contest.

Boogie Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
