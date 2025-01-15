Boogie Ellis Injury: Sidelined once again
Ellis (thumb) didn't play in Tuesday's loss to Salt Lake City.
Ellis continues to deal with a nagging injury and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to the court. It wouldn't be surprising if he misses a few more games given that there haven't been many encouraging reports about his potential return to the hardwood. His next chance to play will come Thursday against Salt Lake City in a rematch of Tuesday's contest.
Boogie Ellis
Free Agent
