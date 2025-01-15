Fantasy Basketball
Boogie Ellis headshot

Boogie Ellis Injury: Sidelined once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 11:46am

Ellis (thumb) didn't play in Tuesday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Ellis continues to deal with a nagging injury and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to the court. It wouldn't be surprising if he misses a few more games given that there haven't been many encouraging reports about his potential return to the hardwood. His next chance to play will come Thursday against Salt Lake City in a rematch of Tuesday's contest.

Boogie Ellis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
