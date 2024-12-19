Boogie Ellis News: Absent on injury report in DNP
Ellis was off the Stockton injury report but did not play in Thursday's 124-99 loss to Iowa in the G League Winter Showcase.
Ellis was absent from the injury report after missing time due to a thumb injury, but did not take the court Thursday. Over eight games this season, Ellis has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.
Boogie Ellis
Free Agent
