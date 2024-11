Ellis managed 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Ellis has scored in double figures in three straight games after a dud during the G League season opener. He's averaging 23.9 minutes per game off the bench.