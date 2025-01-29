Boogie Ellis News: Scores 12 points off bench

Ellis (thumb) posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Ellis had been dealing with a thumb injury for quite some time, but he returned to the hardwood in this one and delivered a solid showing off the bench. Ellis should continue to see minutes in the second unit going forward.