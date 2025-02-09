Boogie Ellis News: Strong production not enough

Ellis notched 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-120 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Ellis set season highs in made three-pointers en route to tying his season high with 23 points. He's scored 20 or more points only three times this season, averaging 11.7 points per game.