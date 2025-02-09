Boogie Ellis News: Strong production not enough
Ellis notched 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-120 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Ellis set season highs in made three-pointers en route to tying his season high with 23 points. He's scored 20 or more points only three times this season, averaging 11.7 points per game.
Boogie Ellis
Free Agent
