Boogie Ellis headshot

Boogie Ellis News: Strong production not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ellis notched 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-120 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Ellis set season highs in made three-pointers en route to tying his season high with 23 points. He's scored 20 or more points only three times this season, averaging 11.7 points per game.

