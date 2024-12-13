Bradley Beal Injury: Added to injury report

Beal has been added to the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Jazz in Utah due to right knee swelling, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has played in six of the Suns' previous seven games, including four straight, but that streak is now up in the air. Final confirmation on his status will presumably depend on how his knee is feeling after it gets tested out in pregame warmups. Should he ultimately sit out, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie are candidates for increased minutes.