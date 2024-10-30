Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal Injury: Deemed questionable Thursday

Published on October 30, 2024

Beal is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained right elbow.

Beal returned from a one-game absence with right elbow soreness to start and play 35 minutes Monday against the Lakers. He pops up on the injury report once again due to the elbow injury putting him at risk of missing a second contest. If he can't go, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Damion Lee could see more action.

