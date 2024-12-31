Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Departs with bruised hip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 7:11pm

Beal has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left hip contusion, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He recorded three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 12 minutes before exiting.

Beal evidently suffered the injury at some point during the first half and will be shut down for the evening. Ryan Dunn and Josh Okogie are next in line for opportunities with both Royce O'Neale (ankle) and Grayson Allen (shoulder) also out.

