Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:45pm

Beal (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Beal suffered an ankle sprain in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks and now could miss Thursday's game in Washington. The Suns may be treading lightly with the veteran guard, considering his injury history and the team having another game Saturday on the road against the Pistons. If Beal doesn't play, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn could see more time on the floor for Phoenix.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
