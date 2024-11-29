Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Beal (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Per Rankin, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that Beal is probable for Saturday's game, though it appears the veteran shooting guard isn't a lock to play. If Beal is unable to suit up, Ryan Dunn would be the top candidate to re-enter the Suns' starting lineup.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
