Bradley Beal Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 3:41pm

Beal (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Beal was sidelined for Saturday's win over the Warriors and has missed six of the Suns' last eight games due to a lingering calf injury, but he's expected to be available Tuesday. If available, he'll likely start but face some restrictions. Beal played exactly 27 minutes in each of his last two appearances, totaling 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
