Bradley Beal Injury: Goes through practice

Beal (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After missing the past two games for the Suns, Beal appears to be on track to return against the Pacers on Thursday. In addition to doing everything at practice, he also stayed on the floor after to get some extra shots up. Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie could see fewer minutes if Beal gets the green light to return.