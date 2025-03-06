Bradley Beal Injury: Goes through practice Thursday
Beal (calf) fully participated in Thursday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Beal was forced to exit Tuesday's game versus the Clippers early due to left calf soreness. While Beal's participation in practice is a good sign of his availability against Denver on Friday, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now