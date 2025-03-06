Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Injury: Goes through practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 2:18pm

Beal (calf) fully participated in Thursday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal was forced to exit Tuesday's game versus the Clippers early due to left calf soreness. While Beal's participation in practice is a good sign of his availability against Denver on Friday, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his status.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns

