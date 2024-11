Beal (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has missed two of the Suns' past three games due to a lingering elbow injury. In his three appearances this season, Beal has averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.0 minutes per game.