Bradley Beal Injury: Leaves game early Tuesday

Beal left Tuesday's 120-112 win over Utah in the fourth quarter due to left calf tightness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. He posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes.

Beal went back to the locker room with 7:19 remaining in the final quarter and was unable to return. The injury is not expected to be serious, and the team was likely being cautious with its star shooting guard. Coach Mike Budenholzer said postgame that the team will wait to see how Beal feels Wednesday morning ahead of the Suns' matchup against the Kings, according to Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix.